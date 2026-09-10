No slowing down: Mohammed Shami’s comeback hunger is still burning strong

Despite being outside the selectors’ immediate plans, the veteran continued to make his case, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taking pacer in last season’s Ranji Trophy, with 37 wickets across 231 overs, averaging 16.72, with three five-wicket hauls. With multiple selectors watching him across the Duleep Trophy, Shami kept that fire in his belly going, taking seven wickets.

"I always say this: you play for the badge. When you wear that crest on your chest, the level of cricket doesn't matter,” Shami told the reporters after East Zone lifted its first Duleep Trophy title in over a decade.

“If you play for the badge, that hunger will naturally show. Your willingness to fight only grows when you play with that pride. My mindset is simple: whichever level I get an opportunity to play, I want to make it count and fulfil my responsibility toward the team."

The proposition here at Chepauk was unique for Shami; it was his 100th first-class appearance, and his first Duleep Trophy final appearance for East Zone since 2012 when he was just 22 and still making a name for himself in the Indian setup.

“As far as satisfaction goes, achieving this in my 100th match — and that too in a winning Duleep Trophy final — is special. East Zone has won this after a very long time. I think the last time we won back-to-back titles, I was part of that squad as well,” the pacer said.

“To achieve this in these conditions, in this heat, is outstanding. A massive well done to all the boys, and the support staff contributed immensely. As for me, whether it’s your first match or your 100th, it doesn’t matter — the effort and the approach remain the same."