No room for error as India face stern Dutch test in World Cup second-round opener

India's biggest concern remains their tendency to lose control after making strong starts. They led Pakistan 3-0 and 4-1 before allowing the arch-rivals to fight back in a 5-3 victory, while a 2-1 half-time lead against England slipped away as they conceded twice in the third quarter and eventually lost 2-4.

On the other hand the Dutch team won all three matches convincingly, defeating New Zealand 5-1, Argentina 3-1 and Japan 4-1.

Against one of the most lethal attacking sides in world hockey, India can not afford lapses.

The challenge before India is not restricted to just the quality of the opposition. They also have to contend with capacity crowd at the Wagener Stadion.

The 10,000-capacity venue is expected to be full of Dutch supporters, who have turned up in huge numbers throughout the tournament. A sea of orange in the stands, constant chanting and passionate backing for the home side could make the setting intimidating for India.