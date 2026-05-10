No rights, no World Cup buzz yet for Indian fans

Why aren’t the two countries keen on broadcasting it?

For the uninitiated, the upcoming World Cup will be in North and

South America, which means that most of the Asian audience would have to stay awake at odd hours in the night to catch some of the biggest stars in action. Most of the games will start past midnight, and some of the games even at a ghastly 3:30 AM for the audience in India.

While that in itself reduces most of the casual audience, the other big reason behind the nodeal at the moment is the lack of advertisers. Now, an advertiser wouldn’t be ready to pay a substantial amount for such low returns, especially since the games would start that late in the night. China is 2:30 hours behind their Asian counterparts, making things worse.

Just to put more context to things, Indian Super League, the country’s premier franchise football tournament saw a -97%, with a drop from INR 550 crore to just 8.62 crore which FanCode secured. The state of the sport in the country is such that barring Premier League (JioHotstar), La Liga (FanCode), there aren’t too many leagues which are broadcasted in the country.