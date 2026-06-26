No money to buy proper equipment, Sindhushree used borrowed pole to break national record

Using her friend's gear, unheralded Sindhushree from Karnataka set an unexpected national record, clinching the gold medal and also a ticket to the Asian Games. The 25-year-old, hailing from a family of modest means at Bhadravati in Shimoga district, cleared 4.25m to better Tamil Nadu athlete Baranica Elangovan's one-month old previous national record of 4.20m.

"My father died in 2022 due to heart attack. What I achieved today is all because of my father. Every morning, he would take me for running and he wanted me to play for the country in international events. I am going to fulfil his dream with the Asian Games (participation)," said Sindhushree, holding a photo of her father.