No impact sub, 5 overs for a bowler and a bowling powerplay: Tendulkar proposes IPL rule changes

Introduced in 2023, the impact player rule allows teams to substitute anyone in the playing XI with one of the five listed substitutes at any point of the match.

"I feel there are a few things which, on a personal note that I can say, I think the impact player needs to go away," Tendulkar said at the ESPNcricinfo awards.

"I feel when in a T20 format you just have to play 20 overs, and then you are adding one more batter to that line-up. Where bowlers are already being challenged, I find that imbalance."

With increasingly batting-friendly surfaces producing record scores in recent seasons, Tendulkar believes the rule has exacerbated an already uneven contest between bat and ball.