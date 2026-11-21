In his maiden Asian Games appearance, the 20-year-old joined Sahil Jadhav and Kushal Dalal to edge past China in a nerve-racking contest (238-237), securing the compound men's team gold for India.

“It has been a dream for me to win the gold medal,” Ganesh tells DT Next in an exclusive conversation at a SRM Institute of Science and Technology event in Chennai, where the athletes were recognised for their Asian Games success.

“Coming to the Asian Games itself was a great opportunity, and from there to win the gold is a proud moment for me, my country, my parents and everyone who supported me. I have come back with a lot of learning from the event,” he adds.

His individual display in Aichi-Nagoya was equally impressive, as the 20-year-old clinched bronze in the individual compound event at his maiden Asian Games. However, being the grounded person he is, Ganesh played down the achievement, attributing his performance to being in a ‘good flow’ and focusing on his breathing.

“I was in a good flow doing my shooting, focusing on myself, and kept focusing on my breath. When I faced some issues, I still got back on my feet, and gave a proper comeback to win the bronze for our country.”