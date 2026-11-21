CHENNAI: Long before he shot an arrow at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, 20-year-old Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru had visualised the moment. Having taken up archery only in 2016, after briefly dabbling in karate at the age of ten, his confidence and composure stands out for someone so young.
In his maiden Asian Games appearance, the 20-year-old joined Sahil Jadhav and Kushal Dalal to edge past China in a nerve-racking contest (238-237), securing the compound men's team gold for India.
“It has been a dream for me to win the gold medal,” Ganesh tells DT Next in an exclusive conversation at a SRM Institute of Science and Technology event in Chennai, where the athletes were recognised for their Asian Games success.
“Coming to the Asian Games itself was a great opportunity, and from there to win the gold is a proud moment for me, my country, my parents and everyone who supported me. I have come back with a lot of learning from the event,” he adds.
His individual display in Aichi-Nagoya was equally impressive, as the 20-year-old clinched bronze in the individual compound event at his maiden Asian Games. However, being the grounded person he is, Ganesh played down the achievement, attributing his performance to being in a ‘good flow’ and focusing on his breathing.
“I was in a good flow doing my shooting, focusing on myself, and kept focusing on my breath. When I faced some issues, I still got back on my feet, and gave a proper comeback to win the bronze for our country.”
According to Ganesh, India’s success in Aichi-Nagoya wasn’t built overnight but over a 21-day preparatory camp the archery team underwent in Kurobe City, under the watchful eyes of Dave Cousins. Given how heavily the sport depends on conditions, it became all the more crucial to train in Japan, where they were put under simulations, mimicking the actual event.
“I would like to thank the Sports Authority of India. They gave us a real feel of the Asian Games podium, and training – including time simulations and match simulations. That’s how we trained, and our psychologists and physiologists helped us a lot during that camp.”
While physical endurance and strength is a prerequisite, very often the difference between the colour of medals at a big event is how well the athletes are trained to handle the mental pressure. For archery, a sport that relies heavily on the ‘mental side’ of things, training to handle the mind is of utmost importance.
“Psychology plays a huge role. Archery is mostly a mental game than a physical game. Of course, we train our bodies but we also train our mind as much. When you are shooting 72 arrows, you need to execute it perfectly in tough conditions, and that’s what building that mental strength is crucial.”
“Psychology, patience, and everything is important. It makes me know myself better, and when in tough situations, it helps me get out of that spot.”
The real arrow battle begins now, however, as the benchmark and expectations have been set at an all-time high in compound archery. However, the 20-year-old wants to keep it all ‘low’, and keep his focus one competition at a time – eyeing the World Cup for beginners. India has already sealed its place in the event’s debut at the Los Angeles Olympics, after Sahil Rajesh Jadhav & Chikitha Taniparthi won gold medal in a shoot-off against Korea.
“We will have only a mixed team category in the Olympics, so it will be a tough competition in India itself to get to the world stage. We [India] already have a quota, so we don’t want to reveal much of our tactics but at the same time, want to keep eliminating our opponents, giving them tough competitions. We want to show the world that we have our leg firmly in the Olympic medal race.”
While Korea, China and the United States remain formidable opponents, Ganesh believes India's biggest challenge lies within.
“For me, the biggest competitor is ourselves. If we give our best, I don’t think any country in the world can beat us in that state. Of course, everyone will be challenging us but we have to focus on ourselves, keeping us in good rhythm and flow, and the rest will follow.”
At the Asia Cup Archery Ranking, Ganesh yet again showed his prowess, with an individual silver in the compound men's event after going down by two points to Australia's Bailey Wildman in a closely fought final, losing 146-148.
But earlier at the same event, the young archer had produced a dramatic semifinal performance against China's second seed Biheng Qi, prevailing in a shoot-off after the contest ended 146-146. Even in the tie-breaker, both the archers shot a perfect 10 but the Indian edged the home favourite to enter the final.
For Ganesh, and his other Indian archers, the road to Olympic glory begins with a crucial challenge: mastering themselves before taking aim at the world, and it is a never-ending journey.