No drama but no handshakes either in India-Pakistan Asiad cricket final

It ended with India beating Pakistan by 19 runs to retain the gold medal.

There was considerable curiosity over how the high-profile final would unfold, both on and off the field. But barring the absence of customary handshakes, the contest remained free of controversy, with neither side allowing the strained bilateral ties to spill over into the game.

For the sizeable Indian diaspora, which had travelled from Tokyo, Nagoya and other parts of Japan to watch the final, it was a day centred on cricket. Pakistan did manage to put India under pressure, but the defending champions' imposing total proved decisive as they secured a second successive Asian Games gold.

The toss was conducted in one corner of the ground even as the television camera crew waited at the centre of the pitch.

The post-match proceedings followed a similar script. As the Indian players headed towards their dressing room after the victory, there was no attempt to approach their Pakistani counterparts.