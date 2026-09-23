No blue jeans, no camouflage: Asian Games shooting range lays down dress code

The dress code has long been part of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rule book, but it is not something that is usually spelt out in such stark terms at international competitions or plastered across soft boards around a venue.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC), however, has made sure there is no ambiguity for those accredited photographers and TV cameramen who have access to the field of play. The message is simple: they are working in the public eye and are expected to maintain a respectable, professional standard of appearance.

At the picturesque shooting gallery in the hills, around 70-75 km from central Nagoya, signs carrying the instruction are hard to miss.

"All media covering shooting events must follow the dress code," one poster declares.

There is, however, a small case of overenthusiasm in the wording. The rule is primarily aimed at photographers and TV cameramen working on the field of play, but the signage broadly refers to "all media".

That distinction became apparent when a video journalist was recently asked to change from blue jeans into black jeans, which are considered more formal under the dress code.

There was just one problem: the shooting venue is deep in the hills, and getting back to Nagoya, changing and returning would have meant a journey of roughly four hours -- effectively ending the journalist's working day before the competition did.

The matter was subsequently clarified: the restriction on blue jeans applies to photographers and TV cameramen, not journalists.

The poster itself leaves little room for interpretation. It lists the prohibited clothing as "Blue jeans (black jeans are allowed), camouflage clothing, very short shorts (shorts must be of an appropriate length)," followed by the reminder: "Please follow the ISSF dress code at all times."