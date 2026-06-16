No allrounder has matched Deepti Sharma's impact for India: Anjum Chopra

Deepti delivered a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham, claiming five wickets and helping India register a 64-run victory in their opening match.

"I don't remember any all-rounder who has had such an impact for India. We have had all-rounders, yes, but when it comes to making a consistent impact in recent times, I think Deepti Sharma -- not only in India but in world cricket -- is one of the very few players who can bring individual brilliance to any playing XI.