No. 1 Sabalenka calls for boycott if players don''t get bigger cut of Grand Slam revenues

Sabalenka and fellow No. 1 Jannik Sinner were among leading players — most of them ranked in the top 10 who issued a statement on Monday expressing “deep disappointment” over the French Open prize money.

“Without us there wouldn't be a tournament and there wouldn't be that entertainment. I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage,” Sabalenka said on Tuesday at the Italian Open as she celebrated her 28th birthday.

“I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that's going to be the only way to fight for our rights.”

The players are also seeking better representation, health options and pensions from the four Grand Slam tournaments: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.