No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka shrugs off her recent struggles as she seeks a third straight US Open title

“It wasn't the best period. I don't want to defend myself, but obviously I just don't want to talk about that period. I've been dealing with several things,” Sabalenka said.

“But who cares, right? Yeah, I didn't perform my best. These tough lessons are definitely going to make me way, way stronger and working even harder. I work on my mental side of the game. I was trying to reset my mind and to come back stronger, so it's only going to make me stronger. It's only a matter of time for me to come back.”

It wouldn't be a surprise if it was in New York, where she won the title for the first time in 2024 by beating Jessica Pegula in the final. She defended it last year by topping Amanda Anisimova.

Reaching the top has given the 28-year-old from Belarus plenty of benefits off the court. Endorsement deals and photo shoots. Vacations during the season to Greece with her fiance.

It gives critics who see Sabalenka detail all of that on social media the opportunity to question whether it's too much fun and not enough work.

“She's still No. 1 in the world. So I think the results are there,” said Paula Badosa, Sabalenka's friend on tour who has been pictured in some of those photos with her.