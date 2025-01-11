Nivash, Hithesh hog limelight

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from KM Nivash, Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) beat Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) by 108 runs in the quarter-finals of CSK-Thiruvallur DCA U-15 inter-school tournament.

Nivash scored 101 not out (89b, 13x4, 1x6) as Ebenezer MHSS scored 208 for six. In reply, Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) was bundled out for 100 with M Abhishek taking three for 15.

Elsewhere, medium pacer D Hithesh’s five for 13 bowled Olive Tree Global to a nine-wicket win over Velammal Vidhyashram (Ambattur).

Brief scores: Group I: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 208/6 in 30 overs (KM Nivash 101*, M Abhishek 36) bt Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) 100 in 28.5 overs (M Abhishek 3/15); Velammal Vidhyashram (Ambattur) 70 in 20.5 overs (D Hithesh 5/13) lost to Olive Tree Global 71/1 in 10.5 overs

Group J: SBOA 127 in 29.3 overs (P Anirudh 64*, C Jason Allen Dhanaraj 3/16) bt

Velammal Vidhyalaya (Alapakkam) 111/9 in 30 overs (C Jason Allen Dhanaraj 44, K Nikil 3/29); Velammal Vidhyalaya (Mel Ayanambakkam) 178/4 in 30 overs (V Sabarish 33, V Nirmal 99*) bt Jaya Jaya Sankara 135/9 in 30 overs (K Tharun 25)