Nivash, Hithesh hog limelight

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jan 2025 9:00 PM IST
    D Hithesh; KM Nivash

    CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from KM Nivash, Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) beat Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) by 108 runs in the quarter-finals of CSK-Thiruvallur DCA U-15 inter-school tournament.

    Nivash scored 101 not out (89b, 13x4, 1x6) as Ebenezer MHSS scored 208 for six. In reply, Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) was bundled out for 100 with M Abhishek taking three for 15.

    Elsewhere, medium pacer D Hithesh’s five for 13 bowled Olive Tree Global to a nine-wicket win over Velammal Vidhyashram (Ambattur).

    Brief scores: Group I: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 208/6 in 30 overs (KM Nivash 101*, M Abhishek 36) bt Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) 100 in 28.5 overs (M Abhishek 3/15); Velammal Vidhyashram (Ambattur) 70 in 20.5 overs (D Hithesh 5/13) lost to Olive Tree Global 71/1 in 10.5 overs

    Group J: SBOA 127 in 29.3 overs (P Anirudh 64*, C Jason Allen Dhanaraj 3/16) bt

    Velammal Vidhyalaya (Alapakkam) 111/9 in 30 overs (C Jason Allen Dhanaraj 44, K Nikil 3/29); Velammal Vidhyalaya (Mel Ayanambakkam) 178/4 in 30 overs (V Sabarish 33, V Nirmal 99*) bt Jaya Jaya Sankara 135/9 in 30 overs (K Tharun 25)

    Velammal VidhyalayaThiruvallur DCA Trophy
    DTNEXT Bureau

