Nithilan, Ritvik shine bright on U19 pre-quarters day one

BRIEF SCORES: At Chengalpattu: Chengalpattu 188 in 83.2 overs (Pakirthan 6/57) vs Tiruchirapalli 14/4 in 8 overs; at Tirunelveli: Tirunelveli 152 in 47.5 overs (Muthusaran 47, Faheem 5/46) vs Dindigul 166/5 in 46.1 overs (Faheem 64 no); at Tiruvallur: Tenkasi 96 in 45.2 overs (Karmegam 5/29) vs Thiruvallur 181/1 in 44 overs (Thaswin Kumar 79, Mohith Singh 75 no); at Madurai: Kanyakumari 132 in 45.1 overs (Akshai 59) vs Madurai 99/9 in 41.5 overs (Jakvis Yosaph 5/28); at Coimbatore: Krishnagiri 135 in 64.2 overs (Tharun Kumar 47, Ritvik 7/30) vs Coimbatore 21/1 in 14 overs; at Ranipet: Virudhunagar 167 in 66.1 overs (Naveen 6/50) vs Ranipet 70/4 in 23 overs (Kousik 32 no); at Tiruvannamalai: Namakkal 267 in 82.1 overs (Nithilan 108; Thareek 5/72) vs Tiruvannamalai 6/0 in 5 overs; at Tiruppur: Tiruppur 186 in 68.1 overs (Lohith 42, Lovanish 3/34) vs Salem 65/2 in 24 overs.