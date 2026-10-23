Nitesh trumps Pramod to win gold, Naveen also finishes on top; Thulasimathi, Nitya claim silver

Nitesh produced a clinical performance to beat compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in a clash between two Paralympic gold medallists.

"Very happy to win the Asian Games gold medal. Last time I was close, I was leading 19-16 in the third set, and then I lost. So this time, winning it and again winning in two sets against Pramod is, of course, very special, and I think it's one of the rarest of the rare things to see," said Nitesh, the Paris Paralympic gold medallist.

Making his debut at the Games, Naveen then showcased his prowess to beat Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in 36 minutes to claim the top prize.

"I am feeling very happy and proud. Actually, this was the moment I have been waiting for 3-4 months," he said.