Nissanka's ton guides Sri Lanka to victory over Bangladesh by 3 wickets

CHATTOGRAM: Opener Pathum Nissanka's century guided Sri Lanka to victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

The Islanders chased down the target of 287 runs with 17 balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Nissanka was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance where he played a match-winning knock of 114 runs from 113 balls which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

The left-hand batter Charith Asalanka also played a crucial innings in the match where he scored 91 runs off 93 balls with the help of six boundaries and four sixes in his innings.

Both the batters, Nissanka and Asalanka built up a marvelous partnership of 185 runs in 183 balls which came when the visitors were in trouble as they have los their top three batters for just 43 inside seven overs. In the partnership of 185, Nissanka contributed 31 runs whereas on the other hand, Asalanka amassed 88 runs.

For the Bangla Tigers, two wickets each were snapped by Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed in their spells of nine overs each where they conceded 49 runs each respectively. One wicket each was grabbed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taijul Islam in their respective spells.

Earlier in the first innings, the hosts scored 286 runs with the loss of seven wickets in the 50 overs. The highest run-getter for the side was Towhid Hridoy who played an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in 102 balls with three fours and five sixes in his innings.

Opener Soumya Sarkar also played an important innings for his side. The left-hand batter scored 68 runs off 66 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and a six in his innings.

The pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka was leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who bagged four wickets in his spell of 10 overs where he conceded 45 runs and bowled a maiden over too. Two wickets were taken by Dilshan Madhushanka and one by Pramod Madushan.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 287/7 in 47.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 114, Charith Asalanka 91, Taskin Ahmed 2/49) vs Bangladesh 286/7 in 50 overs (Towhid Hridoy 96*, Soumya Sarkar 68, Wanindu Hasaranga 4/45).