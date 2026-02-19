Nissanka makes fifty as SL settle for par 178/7 against Zimbabwe

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a reasonable start with openers Kusal Perera (22) and Pathum Nissanka (62) adding 54 runs in 4.5 overs.

The left-handed Perera did not look comfortable but found a couple of boundaries off pacer Blessing Muzarabani.

But he fell to the towering pacer soon. Perera could not impart placement to his pull shot off a Muzarabani bouncer, getting caught by Graeme Cremer at short fine leg.

Muzarabani was also quite impressive on the day, tucking the ball into the pitch to take the pace off to keep the batters waiting.