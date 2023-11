CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu romped to a nine-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in the first round of the Group E of the BCCI women’s U-19 T20 tournament in Ranchi on Thursday.

Opting to field first, TN restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 68 for seven.

In response, TN reached its target in 9.5 overs with opener G Kamalini unbeaten on 47.