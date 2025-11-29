Niki Poonacha earns Grand Slam doubles debu

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|29 Nov 2025 8:50 AM IST
    Niki Poonacha

    CHENGDU (CHINA): India’s Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha earned the biggest breakthrough of his career on Friday, securing a main-draw wild card for the 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff with Thailand’s Pruchya Isaro.

    Poonacha and Isaro produced a composed performance throughout the week and sealed the berth with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japanese duo Seita Kusuhara and Katsuki Nakagawa in the final to seal their spot at Melbourne Park.

    The victory assures the 30-year-old Indian a Grand Slam main-draw debut, marking a significant milestone for a player who has spent most of his professional journey on the ATP Challenger and ITF circuits.

    Poonacha, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 98 last year and owns six Challenger doubles titles, has been pushing consistently for a breakthrough at the elite level. The wildcard now offers him a rare opportunity to compete on one of the sport’s biggest stages and test his game against established world-class pairs.

    For Indian tennis, Poonacha’s qualification adds another promising name to the pool of players breaking into Grand Slam doubles, a domain in which the country has traditionally been strong.

    Sumit Nagal also competed in the singles event of the regional play-off but could not go beyond the quarterfinals in 16-player draw.

    The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on January 12.

