Nikhil Bohra secures second win of the season

CHENNAI: After a delay in the Indian Racing League festival R3 due to Cyclone Michaung at the Madras International Circuit (MCC) earlier this week, round three took place on Saturday with American Nikhil Bohra securing the win.

Sohil Shah from Goa Aces took pole position in qualifying followed by Ruhaan Alva who had a three-place grid penalty dropped to P5 for the race.

The race had a rolling start and gave opportunity for early overtakes for the likes of Jon Lancaster who made up five places in the span of three corners, but spun around owing to a contact with Sandeep Kumar's car from Speed Demons team.

Sohil Shah, who was leading the race for nine laps, went wide on the first corner and retired due to technical problems giving the lead to Nikhil Bohra and there was no stopping him thereafter.

Nikhil Bohra of Godspeed Kochi took his second win of the season ahead of Anindith Reddy of Hyderabad Blackbirds. Jon Lancaster, despite going to the back of the field, cleared his way through incredible overtakes to secure the final podium position.