Nikesh's fifer helps Vellore beat Cuddalore

CHENNAI: The TNCA Inter Districts U-16 Tournament 2024-25 (P.R. Thevar Trophy) continued on Wednesday with Vellore beating Cuddalore in a Group A match. Vellore posted 233 runs on the board, with Charanraj scoring 72. In response, Cuddalore managed only 120 runs, with Nikesh picking up a five-wicket haul.

Venue: Vellore (Group A)

Namakkal 111 in 44 overs (Ram Sankar 3/2) beat Tenkasi 54 in 37.1 overs (MG Nithilan 3/13, AS Aswin Adhav 3/17)

Vellore 233/9 in 50 overs (Charanraj 72, Kumaran 3/45 beat Cuddalore 120/10 in 40.1 overs Nikesh 5/33)

Venue: Dindigul (Group B)

Pudukkottai 138 in 48.1 overs (P Tharun Ram 3/32) beat Nilgiris 63 in 23 overs (D Aswin Kumar 3/17, V Vigesh 5/29)

Dindigul 325/5 in 50 overs (N Sasikumar 65, K Deepan 113 n.o, J Aswath 3/62) beat Ariyalur 101 in 38.5 overs (S.P. Dhashwin 4/19)

Venue: Ranipet (Group C)

Ranipet 197/6 in 50 overs beat Tirupattur 97 in 39.4 overs

Kancheepuram 126 in 40.1 overs (S Sakthi Velan 54, R Srinath 3/14) lost to Virudhunagar 127/8 in 43.2 overs (R Srinath 46, Sushruth M Srivatsan 3/24)

Venue: Salem (Group D)

Dharmapuri 120 in 29.3 overs (N Ritvik 4/35, Z Mohammed Haalid 3/16) lost to Coimbatore 122 for no loss in 15 overs (V S Harshaavardan 72 n.o)

Mayiladuthurai 106 in 44.5 (K Karun Danush 5/18) lost to Salem 107 for no loss in 26 overs (S Pugal 52 n.o, K Karun Danush 43 n.o)

Venue: Sivagangai (Group E)

Theni 149 in 46.1 overs (MP Abhiman Sundar 51, N Akash 4/33, CS Rohith Kumaran 3/21, C Siddarth 3/32) beat Sivagangai 123 in 48.1 overs (BT Bharathi Kannan 3/27)

Tirunelveli 94 in 41.2 overs (B Ajesh 3/13, B Sudhersan 3/19) lost to Krishnagiri 95/3 in 25.3 overs

Venue: Thoothukudi (Group F)

Kanyakumari 225/9 in 50 overs (TS Immanuel Ester Josese 56, MS Prajwolnath 66, KB Jaidhev 3/23) beat Thanjavur 114 in 35 overs (R. Riyan Dhas 5/32, MS Prajwolnath 3/13)

Thoothukudi 142 in 45 overs (S Sam Rakesh 47, S Yashraj 3/26, M Shakthivel 3/29) lost to Thiruvarur 145/5 in 31.2 overs (S Barath 84 n.o)

Venue: Tiruchirappalli (Group G)

Madurai 184/9 in 50 overs (Rajagopan 53, Vishwajith Balaji 3/27) beat Perambalur 58 in 30.5 overs (S Harish 6/12, P Santhosh 3/18)

Erode 155 in 49.5 overs (S Prasanna 3/24, RS Eshwhar 3/30, S Afiq Riyaz 3/28) lost to Trichy 157/9 in 45.1 overs (CS Mithun 80, E Abinesh 30, R Ridam Kumar 5/21)

Venue: Thiruvannamalai (Group H)

Karur 112 in 44.3 overs (S Mohamed Thareek 4/25, S Nannannithy 3/12) lost to Tiruvannamalai 116/4 in 25.1 overs (S Deepak Priyan 3/35)

Ramanathapuram 143 in 42.1 overs (B Tamilselvan 88, S Shyam Tony 6/28) lost to Villupuram 146/8 in 47.2 overs (G Arun Bhuvanesh 5/39)