The damage is done

Pochettino had to watch from the sidelines as his new team quickly capitulated after kickoff, with Leny Yoro sent off in the eighth minute for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the area when the striker was through on goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai punished that error further by blasting in the resulting free kick to put Liverpool ahead in the 10th and Florian Wirtz volleyed in a second three minutes later.

“The game changed completely... The damage is done,” Pochettino said.

Liverpool had a host of chances to extend the lead, with Bradley Barcola and Isak both failing to hit the target with only the goalkeeper to beat in the second half. But the home team's pressure paid off when Rio Ngumoha added a third in the 66th and Victor Munoz completed the rout in the 82nd.

United went into the match on the back of its worst start to a season for 40 years and defeat leaves the 20-time English champions second from last in the Premier League and still with just one league win all season.

Liverpool fans savored victory, taunting United with chants of “You're going down” and telling Pochettino “You're getting sacked (fired) in the morning” after just a few days in the job since leaving his role with the U.S. team.

If the Argentine didn't know before, such a chastening day will have underlined just how dire a situation United is in after just one win in 11 games.

Pochettino chose to focus on the positives despite such a heavy loss. He claimed Yoro should not have been shown a red card and was adamant that United forward Bryan Mbeumo should have been awarded a penalty even earlier in the match.

“We need to accept the reality and we need to be responsible. We need to be united,” Pochettino said. "We need to be all together. We feel disappointed because it's clear that after eight minutes ... the plan was in the bin. What I learned from my players is that they like to fight. They're committed with the team, with the club and, of course, they want to win games.

“Today we made an unbelievable effort. Today was a test that for me is very positive.”