Neymar to retire from football by the end of 2026

The 34-year-old, who renewed his contract with his boyhood club Santos last month, said he is taking things year by year and did not rule out retirement at the end of the calendar year. Neymar returned to Santos in January 2025 and played a key role in helping the team stay in Brazil’s top flight. He scored five goals in the last five matches of the season, which helped the club avoid relegation.

Yet, despite rediscovering form at home, the forward remains uncertain about what lies ahead. “I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year,” Neymar told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday. “It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now.” His candid remarks come at a crucial juncture. “This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it's a World Cup year, and for me too,” Neymar said, underlining the significance of the months ahead.