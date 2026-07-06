Neymar, promised prince who couldn’t deliver

Neymar’s career is tragic for the romantics.

What is football? Joy of watching someone weave his magic? Someone who can give joy to an entire nation just with his first touch? He represented everything that the game stood for, and yet, as he now exits, it seems like a void that was in writing.

At 22, in his much-awaited World Cup debut, Neymar wasn’t just another talent; he was the voice, the beating heart of this Brazilian setup and a veteran. By then, the prince that was promised had already played a big part in Brazil’s Confederations Cup triumph. He even led the country to a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and finished fifth at the 2013 Ballon d’Or, the prestigious prize for the best player in the world.

When he walked onto the pitch in Brazil’s opening encounter against Croatia, the crowd at Sao Paulo went mental, as a young Neymar, with a side buzz and towering spikes in the middle, had tormented the European side, scoring two crucial goals. It wasn’t just football to the eyes; it was magic, as he flowed like water on the pitch.

Every move, every trick, every goal only solidified the fact that he was the ‘Prince that was promised’, the one who could challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for top individual prizes. Neymar literally carried Brazil's hopes throughout the tournament, and his injury was a turning point in the team's campaign at the home event.