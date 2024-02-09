Next few months are crucial: Chahar

CHENNAI: Deepak Chahar had a challenging start to the year as his father suffered a brain stroke, leading him to return home on personal grounds. This setback took a toll on his cricketing career, causing him to miss out on several international events. However, he is now gearing up for a comeback starting with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The upcoming IPL presents a crucial opportunity for redemption for the 31-year-old, who serves as the senior bowler in the Chennai Super Kings’ bowling attack. His performance in the IPL could potentially secure him a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for June.

“It’s an important IPL for all the players, as the World Cup squad will be selected based on their IPL performances. However, the World Cup is few months away, and right now, my focus is on giving my best and staying fit,” said Chahar during a media interaction.

Chahar missed the India tour of South Africa in December and the T20 series against Afghanistan, prioritising his family over cricket commitments. “In such situations, you don’t think about anything else other than the well-being of your family members. Once I come out of the situation, I can start thinking about what I can do from now on. As an athlete, you can’t predict selection outcomes,” he said.

“Nevertheless, I believe it’s crucial to enhance my cricket skills in any situation. That’s the approach I take in terms of building my game. The next time you see me play, you will notice improvements in my game,” he added.

Chahar underscored the additional months he had for training ahead of the IPL and discussed the areas he focused on during this period. “When you play regularly, there isn’t much time for strength training, leading to a gradual decrease in pace. However, I believe this is the right time for me to increase my pace and work on specific techniques to contribute my best for the team,” he concluded.