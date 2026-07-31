Newcastle begins Premier League preseason training camp in Spain amid coaching uncertainty

Eddie Howe was expected to leave the job and would be replaced by Matthias Jaissle, according to multiple media reports in Britain. Newcastle had yet to confirm any changes Friday.

Reports said sporting director Ross Wilson would oversee coaching duties in the interim.

Newcastle's training camp in Spain concludes Aug. 8 with a friendly match against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium.

The Magpies open their Premier League season on Sunday, Aug. 23 at home against Liverpool.