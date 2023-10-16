New Zeland team conducts cricket clinic with children from Chennai

CHENNAI: The New Zealand cricket team, currently based in Chennai, conducted an ICC ‘Cricket 4 Good’ clinic with UNICEF children on Sunday.

The team is staying in Chennai as part of its preparation for the upcoming match against Afghanistan scheduled for Wednesday. Players like Trent Boult and Mark Chapman engaged in softball cricket with the children, imparting the finer aspects of the game and also clicking photographs with them.

Following the event, Daryl Mitchell stated, “I thoroughly enjoy representing my country, regardless of my batting position. I take great pride in bringing silverware for New Zealand, and I’m always ready to take up any work that’s given to me with a smile on my face.”

Regarding the advantage that top-order batsmen have, considering New Zealand’s decent batting options in the lower order as well, Daryl mentioned, “Everyone has a specific role in the team, which is determined by our approach as ‘Black Caps.’ It’s about adapting and adjusting to various situations and conditions.”

The players expressed their happiness about being able to contribute back to the community. The children from UNICEF spent an hour training with the New Zealand team on the field of play at MA Chidambaram Stadium.