New Zealander Daniel Hillier wins BMW with hole-in-one despite mishit at Spanish Open

Hillier aced the 187-yard par-3 despite the mishit and won a BMW iX5 SUV valued at 140,338 euros (about $157,000), according to the European tour.

The hole-in-one helped Hillier shoot a 4-under 67 that left him tied for fourth place after Thursday's first round.

“It was pretty crazy," the 28-year-old New Zealander said. “To be honest, I toed it quite a bit. Wasn't too happy with the strike. I was telling it to go the whole way, but it kind of hung in the air for a little bit longer than I thought. And then, yeah, heard some cheers.”