New Zealand unveil special jersey for India ODIs to mark 100 years of sporting ties

The 'Kotahitanga' ODI shirt represents two cultures bound together by their love for cricket with a design that celebrates the shared history and respect between New Zealand and India.

Artists Ben Thomason, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha have collaborated on the shirt design, New Zealand Cricket said.

Narandas and Pancha have used three Indian motifs as the unifying elements; the lotus -- India's national flower, a repeating ogee pattern drawn from Indian architecture, and the mandala to provide a symmetrical framework aligning naturally with Maori design systems.

While Thomason weaved traditional Maori abstract painted scroll designs and motifs -- kowhaiwhai -- over a background of haehae lines to connect the living with those who have passed, honour the people who built the bond between the nations, and celebrate what it means to players, fans and those behind the scenes.