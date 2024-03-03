New Zealand set a daunting chase of 369 in first Test

WELLINGTON: Part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips took 5-45 as New Zealand bowled out Australia for 164 in its second innings Saturday on the third day of the first Test.

Phillips’ maiden five-wicket total comprised the wickets of Usman Khawaja (28), first-innings century-maker Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), Mitch Marsh for a first-ball duck and Alex Carey (3). Matt Henry took 3-36 as Australia was bowled in less than four hours.

Australia still increased its overall lead to 368 after leading by 204 in the first innings. At stumps New Zealand was 111-3 and 257 runs behind.

Rachin Ravindra reached a half century from 77 balls just before stumps and was 56 not out at the close of play and Daryl Mitchell was on 12.

Australia struck a major blow when it dismissed Kane Williamson for 9 in the last session. Williamson fell to Nathan Lyon, the off-spinner who likely holds the key to the match.

After being run out for 0 in the first innings, Williamson was caught by Steve Smith at leg slip from a ball that bounced more than he expected. Smith moved to first slip and caught Will Young (15) off Head as New Zealand’s hopes of winning began to melt away.

Ravindra revived those hopes a little before stumps with his first half century in his first match against Australia. The only previous time he passed 50 in his test career, he made 240.

New Zealand’s highest successful fourth-innings run chase in New Zealand is 324 and the current target would represent the 10th-highest successful chase in the history of Test cricket. Still, Phillips’ incredible contribution in the middle session when four of his five wickets fell helped save some face for New Zealand after it was bowled out for 179 in reply to Australia’s 383.

BRIEF SCORES: Australia 383 & 164 (N Lyon 41, G Phillips 5/45, M Henry 3/36) vs New Zealand 179 & 111/3 in 41 overs (R Ravindra 56 batting)