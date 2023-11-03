New Zealand, Pakistan seek victory to remain in the race to semifinals

BENGALURU: An injury-tormented New Zealand will seek resurgence while Pakistan need a continuation of their recent resurrection, and that subtext of desperation could turn their crucial World Cup match into a classic here on Saturday.

The fortunes of New Zealand and Pakistan went through sharp curves after a bright beginning, leaving them in a tight spot in the race to the semifinals of the quadrennial big bash.

The Kiwis started the tournament with four wins on the bounce, and it looked a matter of time before they sealed a last-four berth.

Since that point, they have fallen to three defeats in a row against India, Australia and South Africa, and they are now stranded at eight points from seven matches.

On the other side, Pakistan are in an even dingier space with six points from seven matches.

Apart from the dwindling on-field returns, New Zealand will also have to deal with another obstacle ahead of their clash with Pakistan -- a growing injury list that has five names in it.

Matt Henry hurt his hamstring against South Africa and the pacer is set to miss the match against Pakistan, forcing the Kiwis to summon strapping fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as his cover.

James Neesham had suffered a hit on his wrist in the match against the Proteas and the Kiwis will keep a close eye on his recovery.

The Kiwis started the tournament with four wins on the bounce, and it looked a matter of time before they sealed a last-four berth.

Since that point, they have fallen to three defeats in a row against India, Australia and South Africa, and they are now stranded at eight points from seven matches.

On the other side, Pakistan are in an even dingier space with six points from seven matches.

Apart from the dwindling on-field returns, New Zealand will also have to deal with another obstacle ahead of their clash with Pakistan -- a growing injury list that has five names in it.

Matt Henry hurt his hamstring against South Africa and the pacer is set to miss the match against Pakistan, forcing the Kiwis to summon strapping fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as his cover.

James Neesham had suffered a hit on his wrist in the match against the Proteas and the Kiwis will keep a close eye on his recovery.