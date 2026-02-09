New Zealand eye victory over UAE to consolidate top place in group

The Kiwis overcame a dangerous Afghanistan by five wickets on Sunday to garner crucial two points, and would now look to maximise their outing against a relatively easier opponent.

The win against the Afghans showcased the utility of New Zealand's long and experienced batting order as they recovered efficiently from a tricky 14 for two while chasing 183 on a slower pitch.

But the Mitchell Santner-led side will want a confidence-boosting outing from Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra, the two vital cogs in their batting unit.