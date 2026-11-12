New Zealand call up pacer Brett Randell for 4th and 5th ODIs against India

Black Caps head coach Rob Walter congratulated Randell on his international selection and also said that he is likely to get a debut.

"It's always a special time when a player earns their first international call up," said Walter.

"We're very pleased for Brett, he's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity.

"There’s been a few movements throughout the series so we're fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh.

The NZC also announced shuffling of the coaching staff as preparations for the Test series, due to start on November 19, gathered pace.

Northern Districts pathway coach Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Corey Mileys have joined Walter and Martin Guptill for the ODIs.

This was needed because regular bowling coach Jacob Oram, batting coach Luke Ronchi, and S&C coach Chris Donaldson have left for Wellington for Test preparations .