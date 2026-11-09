New Zealand call in Clarke as Tickner's cover ahead of 3rd ODI against India

Pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth ODIs after failing to fully recover from a low-grade tear in his right calf sustained during the T20I series, New Zealand Cricket said in a press release.

Tickner was struck by a ball while batting during the second ODI against India.

He has since been cleared of concussion but, having been replaced in the playing XI by Matt Fisher, he must serve the ICC's mandatory seven-day stand-down period from the date of the match before returning to international cricket.