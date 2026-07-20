New Zealand beats West Indies in a 1-wicket thriller to clinch ODI cricket series

Santner was dropped with three runs needed and one wicket in hand, and last batter Jayden Lennox survived reviews for caught behind and lbw, before New Zealand edged past West Indies' modest total of 188 with 35 balls remaining.

Santner, the New Zealand captain, hit the winning runs from the first ball of the 45th over to finish 34 not out and to spoil West Indies' hopes of achieving a series-leveling victory to pay tribute to cricket great Garry Sobers.

“It was pretty chaotic, especially the ending,” Santner said. “You try to chip off the total as much as you can. Even partnerships of 10 or 15 at that stage was going a long way.

“It probably shouldn't have got that close but it was nice to get over the line.”