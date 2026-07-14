New Zealand beats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 2nd ODI to level the series 1-1

New Zealand faced a difficult chase on a sharply turning pitch and was 96-5 before Tom Latham made 37 in an unbroken partnership with Mark Bracewell to guide New Zealand to its target with 104 balls remaining on Monday.

New Zealand's 400th win in one-day internationals leveled the five-match series at 1-1 after West Indies won the first match by seven wickets.

Lennox claimed his first five-wicket total in his seventh one-day international after a belated international debut at 31 and his figures from eight overs were the third-best by a New Zealand spinner in ODIs.

He set in motion a collapse which saw the West Indies lose all 10 wickets for 65 runs after a solid opening stand between John Campbell (43) and Akeem August (18).