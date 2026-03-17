New Zealand beats South Africa by 68 runs in 2nd T20 and series level

New Zealand made 175-6 after being sent in on a pitch which became trickier as the evening wore on.

South Africa was bowled out for 107 in 15.3 overs as pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson shared six wickets. Batters struggled for timing on a pitch which provided variable pace and bounce and all 10 South Africa wickets fell to catches.

South Africa lost its last six wickets for 40 runs and only George Linde stood against the collapse, scoring 33 from 12 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Sears was New Zealand's traveling reserve at the recent T20 World Cup and took 3-14. Ferguson took 3-16, dismissing Linde to end the innings.

"I thought we bowled really well up to a point and then lost our way with the bat,” South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj said. "We thought the dew was going to play a large factor in terms of changing the wicket.