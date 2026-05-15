New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra leaves KKR for England tour preparations

“Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England,” KKR stated on Friday.

KKR face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, Ravindra thus returned home without playing a single match this season with his new franchise preferring marquee signing Cameroon Green as their go-to all-rounder.