New York Strikers set for an action-packed calendar year

NEW DELHI: The New York Strikers are all set to mark their participation in the upcoming Lanka Premier League, Lanka T10, and Abu Dhabi T10 in the latter half of the year. The New York Strikers have been a destination for cricketing luminaries, including the iconic Babar Azam, who played for the Colombo Strikers when he was the number-one ODI batsman in the world, a release said.

Babar Azam's quick-fire century at the Lanka Premier League 2023 marked a historic moment as he ventured outside Pakistan for the first time to compete in an international league. "In just a few short years, the New York Strikers have transformed from a promising newcomer to a powerhouse in the world of cricket," says Sagar Khanna, Owner of New York Strikers.

"Our journey from finalists to champions in such a short time is a testament to the dedication and talent of our players and the unwavering support of our fans. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished and excited for what the future holds," he said, according to a release.

The latest triumph for the New York Strikers came in the form of a resounding victory in the prestigious Abu Dhabi T10 League. They wiped away the pain of last edition's loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crowned themselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, recording a seven-wicket win.

While Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket in 2022, he recently showcased his leadership prowess as he captained the New York Strikers to a resounding victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Furthermore, the team also welcomed stellar talents such as A. Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Imam ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Gurbaaz, Mohd Amir, and Asif Ali to further strengthen their squad for the upcoming challenges, the release said. Highlights of their remarkable season include Chadwick Walton's spectacular century, complemented by a formidable bowling display, which propelled the Superstar Strikers to a whole new level altogether.

The team's performances were underscored by contributions from the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who showcased glimpses of his vintage stroke-making prowess in the final of Legends Cricket Trophy season 2. He scored a quick-fire 54 in 22 balls which wasn't enough to take the team through but left a thumping impact in the minds of the viewers. Overall, the Strikers have been successful in creating a reputation as a home for top talent.

With the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Sunil Narine and esteemed coaches like Chaminda Vaas and Carl Crowe contributing to the team's success, the franchisee is destined for colossal achievements in the future, the release said. Also in this calendar year, the New York Strikers would be part of the Lanka Premier League, Lanka T10, and Abu Dhabi T10, which will happen in the latter half of the year.