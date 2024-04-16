New ‘hybrid pitch’ laid in Dharamsala

DHARAMSALA: The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium has become the first BCCI-accredited venue to install state-of-the-art 'hybrid pitch' to host two Indian Premier League matches this season.

"The hybrid track has been installed and the two IPL games will be played on newly installed surfaces," a HPCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Netherlands-based 'SISGrass', a part of the SIS Pitches group of companies, has been roped in for the first-ever hybrid pitch installation.

The surface contains a small percentage of polymer fibre with the natural turf inside cricket stadiums. This composition is believed to be more resilient to stresses created during play, while prolonging life of the pitch, guaranteeing an even bounce and easing pressure on groundstaff.

Following the success of installing hybrids across English cricket grounds, SIS decided to develop the technology in India.