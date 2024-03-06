New format for UCL from next season, Sony bags exclusive rights

MUMBAI: The UEFA Champions League will be following a new format and competition system from 2024/25. From this season, four additional clubs will participate in the UEFA Champions League in a new league phase giving four more sides the opportunity to compete against the best clubs in Europe.

36 clubs will participate in this single league format in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together Sony Pictures Networks India has extended its collaboration with Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), with a renewal of exclusive broadcast and digital rights for showcasing the biggest European club football leagues that includes UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Youth League.

The renewal is valid from the 2024/ 2025 season till the end of the 2026-2027 season. As part of the three-season renewal, the broadcaster will have access to showcase over 1600 football matches across its channels over three seasons.