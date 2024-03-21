New champion on the cards

CHENNAI: After falling short in the play-off stages in the previous two editions, Calicut Heroes will finally have its chance to get their hands on the lucrative Prime Volleyball Championship when they face league debutants Delhi Toofans in the final on Thursday.

It has been a season to remember for the team representing the National capital. Despite being newcomers on the block, they enjoyed a seven-match unbeaten run that helped them vie for the top prize. Delhi’s captain, Saqlain Tariq, took time to reflect on the journey and thanked the team management and coaches for believing in the team. For a team formed late November-December last year, it is all the more commendable that they have made it this far.

The likes of Anand K, Santhosh S, and Amal Thomas have all stepped up for Delhi Toofans this season under the guidance of veteran coach Manoj S Nair. “I was given a list of players and had a free hand to choose whom I wanted; the management didn’t meddle, and that’s how we formed this team,” said Manoj discussing how the new team was picked earlier this season.

Jerome Vinith, currently topping the standings for top attackers in the league, insists Calicut treats this match like any other but puts full effort into it, as they have done in the past.

Calicut Heroes’ coach, Kishor Kumar, denied any inconsistency in the squad heading into the final match, saying, “It’s a long league, and player fitness needs to be kept in check because they play almost every week. The players need to be completely sound both physically and mentally, and sometimes the system wouldn’t work that night, and they’d lose; it happens with every team.”

“It’s a big tournament, and keeping players on the bench throughout the season won’t help their careers. I keep rotating my players so that everybody gets a chance; I want every player under me to grow in their careers,” said Kishor, discussing the squad and his players.

Volleyball Club World Championship to be held in Chennai

There is more than one prize to win in the final on Thursday as the winners will also seal an automatic berth to the FIVB Club World Championship set to be held in Chennai later this year.

“It’s a good thing for both teams; it’s a great opportunity to grab because the World Championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments, so both teams will definitely try to win that spot,” said Jerome Vinith, captain of Calicut Heroes.

Journey so far to the final

Calicut Heroes ended the league stage on top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches and began the Super 5s with a 2-point head start. They beat Mumbai Meteors and Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Super 5s to finish on top of the table again and secure its first-ever Final appearance

Delhi Toofans finished second in the league stage with 12 points and went on to defeat Bengaluru Torpedoes and Calicut Heroes in the Super5s to set up their Eliminator clash in which they beat Ahmedabad Defenders to qualify for the final