New Brazil coach Ancelotti turns down Neymar and predicts a ''better'' Vinicius Júnior

RIO DE JANEIRO: Carlo Ancelotti's first day as Brazil coach included saying “No” to Neymar and a promise to find more improvement from his former Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior.

Ancelotti was introduced on Monday at a packed press conference in a Rio de Janeiro hotel, and just to ensure he was under no illusions as to his primary task, he was welcomed by Brazil's last two World Cup-winning coaches, 1994's Carlos Alberto Parreira and 2002's Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Scolari gave Ancelotti a national team jacket and told the first foreigner in a century to coach Brazil full-time, “Just be you, the person you always were, and you will win with Brazil. We all wish you well with Brazil, we will always support you.”

The Italian, contracted to the end of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced his first squad for World Cup qualifiers next week against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Neymar returned to Santos only last week from a muscular injury, and that was too late for the new coach.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of players who suffered injuries and cannot be in the national team, like Neymar,” Ancelotti said. "Brazil has many talented players, and in Neymar's specific case we are counting on him. He came back to Brazil to play and prepare for the World Cup. I spoke to him this morning to explain that to him, and he is totally in agreement.”

Ancelotti said Vinícius will grow as a Brazil striker under his management. Vinícius has been criticized by Brazil fans for not reproducing his sterling Real Madrid form in the national team.

“I am totally convinced that Vinicius will show his best version in the national team,” Ancelotti said. Then he joked, “Like Madrid. Not the one of this year, the one of last year.”

Madrid wasn't as good this season as last season, easing Ancelotti's decision to leave the club after 15 trophies in two stints.

Another talking point of his 25-man squad was the recall of midfielder Casemiro after missing out for almost a year and a half.

“The national team needs these players, who have charisma, personality, talent,” the coach said. “In modern soccer, you have to also have posture, compromise, sacrifice. And Casemiro does have that, as many of those in the squad do. That is key to prepare for the World Cup.”

A tall order'

The 65-year-old Ancelotti charmed about 200 media in the press conference.

On a stellar club career including a record five Champions League titles and national titles in Italy, Spain, France, England and Germany: “After 40 years I still don't know what makes teams win. I know I want players in a comfortable position on the pitch.”

On vacation plans: "I want to enjoy this country. Rio, I don't know yet. I've never been to the Christ Redeemer."

On the World Cup: “Brazilian society wants me to deliver a first World Cup title after 24 years, I know. What a tall order.”