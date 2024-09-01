Never thought I would hit world record 19 sixes; focus is on timing the ball: Badoni

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Superstarz skipper Ayush Badoni, who hit a record 19 sixes, believes his ability to time the ball is the reason behind a record-smashing 55-ball 165 runAyush Badoni, South Delhi Superstarz, Delhi Premier Leagues effort in the Delhi Premier League match against North Delhi Strikers.

The 24-year-old right-hander's superb effort guiding his team to a 112-run win on Saturday.

Ayush, who also shared a 286-run partnership with opener Priyansh Arya for the second wicket, bettered the record for most sixes by a batter in an innings which stood in the name of West Indian great Chris Gayle and Estonia's Sahil Chauhan. They had both hit 18 maximums in T20 games.

"I was just looking to time the ball well, I never thought I would end up hitting 19 sixes in an innings. I just focus on timing the ball and not trying to hit the ball hard," Badoni told