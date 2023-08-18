Never saw injury layoff as dark phase: Bumrah

DUBLIN: After spending 11 months away from the game, a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is back hungrier than ever and says he is ready to bowl long spells for India in the Asia Cup and subsequent ODI World Cup at home.

Bumrah, who last played in September 2022 before lower-back stress fractures pushed him on the sidelines for the “biggest break” of his cricketing career, is making his much-anticipated comeback with the T20 series in Ireland.

Here, he will be required to bowl four overs per game but speaking ahead of the first T20 on Friday, the star pacer said the plan was always to prepare for 50-over events including the Asia Cup beginning August 31 and the World Cup at home beginning October 5.

“We were mindful of the fact there is no Test cricket till the ODI World Cup. In my rehab as well, I was not preparing for a T20 game. I was always preparing for the World Cup competition.

“I have been bowling 10, 12 and even 15 overs. So I have bowled more overs, that way it becomes easier when less bowling is required. We kept that in mind that we are preparing for one-day competition and not a four-over competition.

“I have lots of overs under my belt. You have to keep working your way up. From where you left, you are little down and you keep working your way up,” Bumrah told reporters.

Bumrah said he is not holding back in the training sessions, as was the case in the opening nets here on Thursday. A fully-fit Bumrah is a precious asset for India but the 29-year-old is not going to let expectations get the better of him.

“I don’t really think about expectations. I just want to go enjoy the game as I have come after a long break. Never been away from the game this long. I am coming back to enjoy as I love this game.

“I am just the same guy (that I was 11 months ago). I always had a lot of belief. I understand I am coming back after a long lay-off. The body feels good and looking forward to some game time,” he said.

The Indian team’s global popularity does add financial muscle to emerging cricket boards as Cricket Ireland realised after all tickets for the first two T20 Internationals were sold out.

“The first and second Men’s T20 Internationals between Ireland and India are now sold out, with the third match selling quickly,” Cricket Ireland posted in its website.

All the matches will be held at ‘The Village’ Malahide Cricket Club Ground which has an official capacity of 11,500.

India has won all its five previous T20Is against Ireland since the MS Dhoni-led side defeated it by eight wickets in a World Twenty20 group fixture in England in 2009.

Ireland then went on to host Team India twice in a two-match T20I series in 2018 and 2022 which were held at the same venue here.