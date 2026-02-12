Netherlands look to stay alive; USA seek revival

Having lost their tournament-opener against Pakistan narrowly, the Dutch bounced back in commanding fashion against Namibia in their previous outing.

Chasing 157, they sealed a seven-wicket win with two overs to spare to stay in contention for a berth in the next stage.

All-rounder Bas de Leede will be central to their campaign. He anchored the chase against Namibia with a 72 not out at a strike rate of 150 and also claimed two key wickets, including skipper Gerhard Erasmus, in the middle overs.