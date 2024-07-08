Netherlands into semifinals against England after beating Turkey

BERLIN: The Netherlands dug deep to come from behind and beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday and book its place in the European Championship semifinals.

An own goal from Mert Muldur in the 76th minute, only six after Stefan De Vrij canceled Samet Akaydin’s first-half header for Turkey, was enough for the Dutch in the last of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands turned the game around after 1.97-meter-tall (6-foot-5) striker Wout Weghorst made his entrance for the second half.

“He’s always fighting up front, helping the team. And we started to keep the ball, create chances,” De Vrij said. “Then we scored two goals and the whole team fought until the end.”

The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain faces France in the first on Tuesday.

“The players showed tonight a big heart,” Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said. “We had to suffer but finally it’s a great success.”

Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was at the game after he changed his plans because of the diplomatic row with Germany over Demiral’s gesture.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser had said Demiral used his celebration as a platform for racism and federal minister Cemzdemir, a German politician of Turkish descent, said the gesture stands for terror, fascism.

Many Turkish fans made the gesture on their way to Berlin’s Olympiastadion, and again during Turkey’s national anthem before the game.

The Dutch made a better start, but Turkey’s defenders dug in to limit the impact of Cody Gapko, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay. Turkey lined up with five at the back without the ball, as it had in the win against Austria, and gradually improved.

Akaydin rewarded a period of Turkish pressure by scoring in the 35th. Arda Guler delivered a butter-soft cross for the defender to head in off the underside of the crossbar.

It set off wild celebrations among Turkey’s coaching staff and fans. Guler was swamped in the coaching area with hugs, while fans in the west end of the stadium set off flares. Most stayed standing after the goal.

Turkish supporters greatly outnumbered their orange-clad counterparts in a city that’s home to a large community of people with Turkish roots. Most are descendants of Turkish guest workers who arrived in what was West Germany to help rebuild the post-war economy. Germany is home to some 3 million Turks or people with Turkish roots, making them the country’s largest ethnic minority, and the team has enjoyed fevered support at Euro 2024.

Koeman, who won Euro 1988 as a player with the Netherlands, reacted to his team’s half-time deficit by sending on big forward Weghorst, whose presence gave the Dutch wingers a target.