Net bowlers: The unseen architects of IPL batting fireworks

While franchise superstars command crores and dominate headlines, an army of largely anonymous young pacers and spinners spend weeks hurling deliveries in practice nets and serving as crucial sparring partners in one of cricket’s most lucrative leagues.

For many, it is cricket’s most unusual apprenticeship: bowling relentlessly to the biggest names in the game, often being asked to imitate Jasprit Bumrah’s yorkers, Sunil Narine’s mystery spin, or Mitchell Starc’s left-arm thunderbolts -- all for daily allowances that are modest by IPL standards but invaluable as a career. Their only dream is wearing a franchise jersey instead of carrying drinks and spare balls.

IPL franchises usually keep around three to five specialist net bowlers with them, apart from the local bowlers arranged by host state associations and clubs at different venues. Their earnings are modest by IPL standards -- generally about Rs 5,000 to 7,000 per day spent at the nets -- but the exposure is priceless.