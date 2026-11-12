Ness Wadia backs Juhi Chawla in moving up IPL to January

Chawla wants the IPL to kick off in January instead of the usual March end start. In a conversation with PTI, Wadia said he is all for a change in the IPL window as long as the international and domestic calendar allows it.

"It's a good opportunity as long as the window permits. It does get a bit hot also (March-May). And then rain comes in sometimes. But it all depends on the window. And IPL is the leader. So why not lead into that as long as the window can allow.

"And maybe that way we can also have an extended season. But there are a lot of other things which have to be looked at. You know, there's the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), the Ranji trophy, the other trophies as well, domestic cricket per se. We have to take the international calendar (home season for Australia and South Africa) into account also.

"But it's a good idea to look at it in a different window. We've talked about it for many years. And if it happens, great. You know, if not, we continue like this. But there should be an extended window also as far as possible. We would love IPL to happen for a longer period," he said.

The number of games are expected to go up to 94 from the existing 74 in the media rights cycle starting 2028.