Neeru-Kynan pair wins trap mixed team shooting gold in Asian Games

The Indian team shot a score of 34 in the final after qualifying in the fourth position. Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took the silver with a score of 32.

The previous Asian record of 30, which was in Qatar's name, was set only this year in January.

China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong ended with bronze after firing a score of 23.

The medal marks a remarkable end to the Asian Games campaign of the 26-year-old Neeru, who became India's first woman shooter to claim an individual trap medal at the showpiece with her gold that came on the back of an Asian record-shattering score on Tuesday.

It was also India's first individual shooting gold in the ongoing edition of the Games and came after Neeru led the Indian women's trap team, which also featured Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, to a silver.

During the qualification round on Wednesday, Kynan was the better of the two Indians, shooting a score of 73, while Neeru fired a rather underwhelming 63.