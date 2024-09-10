Neeraj’s surgery shouldn’t be complex, says Sam Pullinger

CHENNAI: Just a few weeks after the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra was in the news once again delivering his second-best career throw of 89.49 meters at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland, earning him a second-place finish. Despite all the shortcomings in recent times, he also qualified for the Diamond League final in Brussels, scheduled to begin on September 13.

“I’m very hopeful and believe that Neeraj will win. He is truly the darling of India when it comes to track and field sports and also one of our athletes, and I see no reason why he wouldn’t want to come back strong and finish atop the podium,” said Dr Sam Pullinger, Head of Sports Sciences and Physiologist at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to DT Next at the sidelines of SESCON 2024

Neeraj's recurring groin injury has been a significant setback, impacting his performance and preventing him from reaching his full potential at the Paris Olympics, where he still managed to secure a silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters.

Earlier this year, Neeraj indicated that the injury had not worsened following his participation in the Summer Games and that he would consult with medical professionals after the conclusion of the season.

“Fortunately, I think the surgery he requires is not very complex, I am confident that he will be able to recover fully and return to his previous level of performance. However, we must be patient and avoid placing undue pressure on him to immediately achieve a 90-meter throw after coming back.”

Neeraj Chopra is slated to play the Diamond League final in Brussels on 13-14th September

"We need to adhere to a structured training cycle and provide him with a strong support system to ensure that Neeraj can perform at his best. I see no reason why he won't be able to achieve, or even exceed, his previous records,” he added.

Sreeshankar’s recovery is better than expected

Sreeshankar Murali was ruled out of the Paris Olympics earlier this year due to a knee injury he sustained during training. He received surgery in April and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation process in Doha, Qatar.

Discussing his recovery, Pullinger said, "He is currently in Paris and is expected to return to IIS facility next week. He is progressing exceptionally well, having transitioned back to strength and conditioning. His recovery has exceeded my expectations."

Although missing out on the Paris Olympics, Sreeshankar has handled himself remarkably well, consistently expressing how he maintains mental strength and prepare for what's to come.

"Some athletes experience mental blocks that hinder their recovery, but Sreeshankar has successfully met the criteria for progressing through the various phases of rehabilitation. His positive mindset and outlook are truly good. He has a positive influence on everyone around him,” he added.

Olympics wasn’t as bad as what people say

A total of 117 athletes comprised India’s contingent in Paris, but only six gave us reasons for celebration, as there were concerns about where athletes went wrong despite the heavy funding this Olympic cycle. While the drawbacks are a topic for discussion at a later date, there were positives, including multiple fourth-place finishes and athletes giving their higher-ranked opponents a run for their money. “I don’t think India won’t be successful on the international stage.”

“In English, there is a saying that your glass is either half-full or half-empty. Mine is always half-full, and I focus on the positive aspects of things. Yes, we are disappointed that we couldn’t win more medals, but we also need to recognise the achievement of individuals finishing fourth, which is an accomplishment in itself,” said Pullinger.

Pullinger also noted that the country has significant potential in sports on the international stage and that it is just a matter of time.

“As we dare to dream big, we must nurture talent by ensuring we support them properly and invest in their training and facilities. One thing I always emphasize is that we cannot expect an Indian athlete to perform at the same level as an American, British, or European athlete if we aren’t providing them with the same facilities and support.”